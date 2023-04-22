CCTV image released of men wanted by police over spree of burglaries
Police have released a CCTV image of two men they are hunting after an attempted burglary at an address.
Detectives are investigating a series of burglary incidents they believe could be linked to an attempted burglary at an address on Highways Road, Compton, Winchester, overnight between April 19-20.
‘Two men were seen approaching a garage with tools and their faces covered. No entry was gained to the property,’ a police statement said. ‘Officers investigating a burglary series in Otterbourne believe this incident might be connected to their investigation.
The burglary series of incidents includes a garage burglary at an address on Otterbourne Road, Shawford, between April 15-19 where tools were stolen. A suspicious incident around 11pm on April 18, when two men were seen looking through a shed window on Cranbourne Drive, but left when the resident challenged them.
A shed burglary on the same night on Poles Lane, Otterbourne, where tools were stolen. A garage burglary on Cranbourne Drive between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on April 19 where tools were stolen.
There was also a suspicious incident on Poles Lane, Otterbourne, on April 19 when two men were captured on CCTV looking through windows of the property.
‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that could help us,’ the statement continued. ‘We appreciate the images aren’t very clear, but are hopeful someone may recognise their clothing or remember seeing them.
‘If anyone has any information, or further CCTV/dash-cam/ring doorbell footage, then we would love to hear from you.’
Phone 101 with reference 44230153950 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.