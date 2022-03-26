The man was spotted leaving a house in Victoria Grove, while the residents were out.

It happened at about 4pm last Sunday and police say ‘a number of high value items, including bags and jewellery, and a large quantity of cash were taken’.

The man to whom police want to speak after the Victoria Grove burglary in Southsea

A spokesman said: ‘Our CCTV enquiries have provided us with this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. He was seen in the area at the time. We know it is not the best quality and that the man's face is covered, however we're hoping the image may jog the memory of anyone who may have been in the area at the time.’

The man is white and wearing a high visibility jacket and a baseball cap.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw him, and have asked residents in the road with video doorbells to check the footgae from Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220111009.