Police said bags, jewellery and a large quantity of cash were taken after entry was gained to a property on Victoria Grove while the occupants were out around 4pm.

Officers are currently conducting enquiries to identify and locate the person responsible.

Police

While the suspect had his face covered, he has been described as white and wearing a high visibility jacket and a baseball cap.

A spokesman said: ‘A number of high value items, including bags and jewellery, and a large quantity of cash were taken.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in area at the time and may have seen what happened or anything suspicious.

‘Perhaps you live in the area and may have Ring Doorbell footage of the area at the time? Maybe you were driving through the area and may have Dashcam footage that could assist our investigation?’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44220111009.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via the following form: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

