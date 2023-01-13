A man in his 20s was raped on November 2, 2022, by another male he met through a dating app. Officers believe the individual pictured has ‘vital information’ which would help them with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘A man in his 20s reported that he had been raped on 2 November 2022 by a man he had met via a dating app.

Police want to speak to this man as part of an ongoing rape investigation in Fareham. Anyone with information is urged to ring 101, quoting 44220445787

‘We believe the man pictured may have vital information to assist the investigation, and we have been conducting a number of enquiries to identify him.

‘Now, we are sharing these images publicly to ask this man, or anyone who knows who he is, to contact us. Anyone with information is urged to ring 101, quoting 44220445787, or you can submit information to us online.’

Advertisement Hide Ad