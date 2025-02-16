CCTV released after £170 stolen from till at Tesco in North Harbour
The police received a report that £170 in cash had been stolen from a till inside the Tesco Extra store on Clement Attlee Way in North Harbour at around 11pm on February 3.
Since this was reported to the police, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and they have now released images of man they would like to speak with.
He has been described as being white, aged in his mid to late 30s and of stocky build. He was wearing an orange hi-vis jacket.
The police believe the man can help with the investigation and they would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with them.
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250052011. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.