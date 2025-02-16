CCTV released after £170 stolen from till at Tesco in North Harbour

An appeal has been launched after £170 was stolen from a till at a Tesco.

The police received a report that £170 in cash had been stolen from a till inside the Tesco Extra store on Clement Attlee Way in North Harbour at around 11pm on February 3.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are appealing for information following a burglary. | Hampshire Police

Since this was reported to the police, officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries and they have now released images of man they would like to speak with.

The police believe the man can help with the investigation and they would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with them.

You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250052011. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.