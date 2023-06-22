Footage and pictures show criminals targeting Chesapeake Mill in Bridge Street, Wickham. Sandy Taylor, who has owned the shop for 15 years, said the trees were stolen at 11.30pm on Saturday – finding out when staff arrived the next day.

She told The News: ‘We seem to be getting targeted along with so many other local businesses. The trees have been with us for a long time.

NOW READ: Thousands of pounds worth of jewellery stolen from antique shop

The owner of Chesapeake Mill, Sandy Taylor, said the bay trees were stolen over the weekend. Pictured is neighbouring CCTV footage from the scene. Picture: Sandy Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They were bolted down so whoever did this ripped them off and stole them.’ This is not the first time the antique shop has been targeted by heartless criminals.

An estimated £12,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from the premises on December 5, 2022, at approximately 2.20pm. Three people were charged with theft.

Ms Taylor said she was not angry about the latest theft, just disillusioned, saying ‘it’s just how it is at the moment’. ‘I’m just dumbfounded,’ she added.

‘They were stolen probably because they’re worth a lot of money now. It’s just a case with having to cope with things and carry on.

Chesapeake Mill, Bridge Street, Wickham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m responsible for 47 traders here, they all rely on me. It’s their lives that are affected as well. I’m putting the word out there to protect those traders.’

Ms Taylor said she is not replacing the bay trees in an act of defiance against the thieves. She added that Chesapeake Mill is an ‘umbrella’ for these antique dealers to continue to make a living.