Chesapeake Mill antique shop owner left disillusioned after thief caught on camera stealing bay trees

Thieves were caught on camera stealing bay trees from the front of an antique shop.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:43 BST- 2 min read

Footage and pictures show criminals targeting Chesapeake Mill in Bridge Street, Wickham. Sandy Taylor, who has owned the shop for 15 years, said the trees were stolen at 11.30pm on Saturday – finding out when staff arrived the next day.

She told The News: ‘We seem to be getting targeted along with so many other local businesses. The trees have been with us for a long time.

The owner of Chesapeake Mill, Sandy Taylor, said the bay trees were stolen over the weekend. Pictured is neighbouring CCTV footage from the scene. Picture: Sandy Taylor.The owner of Chesapeake Mill, Sandy Taylor, said the bay trees were stolen over the weekend. Pictured is neighbouring CCTV footage from the scene. Picture: Sandy Taylor.
‘They were bolted down so whoever did this ripped them off and stole them.’ This is not the first time the antique shop has been targeted by heartless criminals.

An estimated £12,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from the premises on December 5, 2022, at approximately 2.20pm. Three people were charged with theft.

Ms Taylor said she was not angry about the latest theft, just disillusioned, saying ‘it’s just how it is at the moment’. ‘I’m just dumbfounded,’ she added.

‘They were stolen probably because they’re worth a lot of money now. It’s just a case with having to cope with things and carry on.

Chesapeake Mill, Bridge Street, Wickham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Chesapeake Mill, Bridge Street, Wickham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Chesapeake Mill, Bridge Street, Wickham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

‘I’m responsible for 47 traders here, they all rely on me. It’s their lives that are affected as well. I’m putting the word out there to protect those traders.’

Ms Taylor said she is not replacing the bay trees in an act of defiance against the thieves. She added that Chesapeake Mill is an ‘umbrella’ for these antique dealers to continue to make a living.

‘I don’t want to be targeted anymore and I don’t want them to win,’ she said.

