Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man had a pint glass smashed over his head in a busy Wetherspoon pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for a male after the victim was glassed in the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons in West Street, Chichester.

Police are searching for a man after a male was glassed in a Wetherspoon pub. | Sussex Police

Sussex Police said the assault took place on the evening of January 18. Sussex Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said: “At around 9.30pm, it was reported that a man was injured after a glass was smashed over his head. Officers would like to speak with the man seen in the CCTV image as he may be able to assist with police enquiries.

“If you recognise the man in the photo, or have information to report, we ask you to contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1188 of 18/1.”