Man glassed at Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoon pub in Chichester - police search for male
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are searching for a male after the victim was glassed in the Dolphin and Anchor Wetherspoons in West Street, Chichester.
Sussex Police said the assault took place on the evening of January 18. Sussex Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.
The force said: “At around 9.30pm, it was reported that a man was injured after a glass was smashed over his head. Officers would like to speak with the man seen in the CCTV image as he may be able to assist with police enquiries.
“If you recognise the man in the photo, or have information to report, we ask you to contact us online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1188 of 18/1.”