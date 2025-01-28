Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were spotted detaining and speaking to masked men in Fratton on Sunday as several vehicles swarmed to the scene after a large “public order incident” that led to a dispersal order being issued.

Men quizzed by police in Fratton on Sunday | Stu Vaizey

A heavy police presence attended the area around Farmfoods in Fratton Road where several men were confronted by officers, as reported. The outcome of that and the reason for the dispersal order have now been revealed by police.

Two males were seen being quizzed as they were held by a force van while two other men with face coverings were seen being spoken to by an officer in the video. Two other men, both of whom were pictured, were seen being handled by officers nearby around the same time.

Hampshire police issued a dispersal order with additional stop and search powers to combat disorder on Sunday that was in place until Monday. The area covered included Holbrook Road, Lake Road, Station Street, Arundel Street and Market Way. The extra powers were not needed, though, the force said on Monday.

Police previously said they did not believe the incidents to be linked to the stabbing of a 16-year-old in the city centre on Saturday evening that led to five males being arrested for attempted murder.

However, on Sunday Portsmouth & South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign was protesting in Fratton against Israel's attacks on Gaza. A procession through the city with a symbolic kilometre-long Red Line took place after starting at Fratton station. The force has now said the dispersal order was specifically issued in relation to the protest outside Farmfoods.

Responding to the video of officers interrogating the men, a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “This video relates to an incident on Fratton Road on the afternoon of Sunday.

“Two people were initially detained whilst officers established what happened. No offences were identified and no arrests were made.”

A police spokesperson previously said of the decision to impose a dispersal order: “We have implemented a dispersal order and additional stop and search powers in Portsmouth following reports of a public order incident taking place in Fratton.

“We were called at 12.13pm this afternoon to reports of an altercation taking place between a large group of people on Fratton Road. Officers have attended and engaged with those at the location and remain there, and in the neighbouring areas, at the current time.

“As part of our response to this incident we have implemented a Section 34 dispersal order covering the areas in the attached map, which includes Holbrook Road, Lake Road, Station Street, Arundel Street and Market Way. The order, which was put in place at 12.52pm today, is currently due to be in place until 12.51pm tomorrow (Monday 27 January).”