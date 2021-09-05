For several nights in the last week, Havant police have received reports of a group of youths throwing eggs at passing vehicles in the Park Parade area.

In a Facebook post, Havant police asked parents: ‘Do you know what your kids are up to tonight?’.

Eggs thrown by vandals. Picture: Havant Police

They added: ‘This is causing real problems for motorists who are rightly angered by this mindless activity.

‘The group are clearly too ‘chicken’ to own up to their actions and quickly disperse on seeing police.

‘Prevent your child being a victim of someone’s anger and educate them against this activity.’

At least five cars were targeted on Friday.

