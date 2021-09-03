The incident took place on Tuesday around 12.40pm in Hunts Pond Road, Titchfield Common,

It was reported an unknown man was seen entering the house, while another waited outside the front.

Police

‘Two men were then seen running away from the address, and the man waiting outside was picked up by a gold coloured people carrier,’ a police spokesman said.

‘During the burglary, three watches were stolen.’

The men were at least 5ft 10ins tall, between 20 and 30 years old and wearing black baseball caps and black face coverings.

The two seen leaving the house were wearing dark jeans and jumpers, while the man outside the address was wearing a dark short sleeved T-shirt and pale coloured shorts.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who can assist our enquiries, in particular anyone who may have captured dash cam or CCTV footage with the men or the gold coloured vehicle,’ the spokesman added.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210347891.

