News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Child airlifted for treatment after car ploughs into pedestrians outside hospital

A young child has been airlifted for treatment after a car was reported to have ploughed into pedestrians outside a hospital.
By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened outside Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire, Wales, around 11.50am on Wednesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

READ NOW: Trading standards probe firm

The force said a there will be a police presence at the hospital for a number of hours as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A pedestrian, the driver of the car and a passenger have all been taken to hospital, while the infant was said to have been flown almost 100 miles across the country to Cardiff for treatment.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of it to contact them quoting reference DP-20230621-173.

SEE ALSO: Murder arrest

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.