Child airlifted for treatment after car ploughs into pedestrians outside hospital

The incident happened outside Withybush Hospital in Pembrokeshire, Wales, around 11.50am on Wednesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The force said a there will be a police presence at the hospital for a number of hours as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A pedestrian, the driver of the car and a passenger have all been taken to hospital, while the infant was said to have been flown almost 100 miles across the country to Cardiff for treatment.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of it to contact them quoting reference DP-20230621-173.

