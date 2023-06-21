The body of Barry Cairns was discovered in Leigh Park in the Chalton Crescent area on June 19. The death is being treated as suspicious and yesterday a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Today a second man has been arrested.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating the death of Barry Cairns in Leigh Park have arrested a second man.

‘Police were called at 7.02am on Monday 19 June to the Chalton Crescent area, following the discovery of the 53-year-old’s body.

Police in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie Lewis

‘Today (Wednesday 21 June) a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

‘A 47-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, remains in custody.’