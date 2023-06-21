News you can trust since 1877
Leigh Park murder investigation: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Barry Cairns.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 16:01 BST

The body of Barry Cairns was discovered in Leigh Park in the Chalton Crescent area on June 19. The death is being treated as suspicious and yesterday a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Today a second man has been arrested.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating the death of Barry Cairns in Leigh Park have arrested a second man.

‘Police were called at 7.02am on Monday 19 June to the Chalton Crescent area, following the discovery of the 53-year-old’s body.

Police in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie Lewis
Police in Chalton Crescent Leigh Park, after a man's body was found today Picture: Sophie Lewis
‘His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

‘Today (Wednesday 21 June) a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

‘A 47-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, remains in custody.’

Police in Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, after a man's body was discovered on Monday, June 19. The discovery is being treated as suspiciousPolice in Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, after a man's body was discovered on Monday, June 19. The discovery is being treated as suspicious
Police in Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, after a man's body was discovered on Monday, June 19. The discovery is being treated as suspicious