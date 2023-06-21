Leigh Park murder investigation: Second man arrested on suspicion of murder
The body of Barry Cairns was discovered in Leigh Park in the Chalton Crescent area on June 19. The death is being treated as suspicious and yesterday a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Today a second man has been arrested.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating the death of Barry Cairns in Leigh Park have arrested a second man.
‘Police were called at 7.02am on Monday 19 June to the Chalton Crescent area, following the discovery of the 53-year-old’s body.
‘Today (Wednesday 21 June) a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
‘A 47-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday, remains in custody.’