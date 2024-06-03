Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A child has been injured in a collision with police launching an appeal.

The youngster collided with a silver car in Church Road, Swanmore, last Monday (May 27). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident happened at roughly 1pm.

The collision took place in Church Road, Swanmore, on May 27. Picture: Sarah Standing (150124-4812)

The force are searching for the driver and is encouraging anyone who knows more about what happened to get in touch with them. Police said: “The driver briefly stopped to check on the welfare of the pedestrian, but then drove off without exchanging details.

“Thankfully, the pedestrian – a young child – suffered only minor injuries during the incident. Enquiries have been ongoing in order to try and identify the vehicle and driver involved, but officers are now turning to the public for assistance.