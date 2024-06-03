Child injured in Swanmore collision as police searching for driver who left without exchanging details
The youngster collided with a silver car in Church Road, Swanmore, last Monday (May 27). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident happened at roughly 1pm.
The force are searching for the driver and is encouraging anyone who knows more about what happened to get in touch with them. Police said: “The driver briefly stopped to check on the welfare of the pedestrian, but then drove off without exchanging details.
“Thankfully, the pedestrian – a young child – suffered only minor injuries during the incident. Enquiries have been ongoing in order to try and identify the vehicle and driver involved, but officers are now turning to the public for assistance.
“If you have any information which could assist in our investigation, including any dash cam or other footage, please call 101 and quote incident number 44240222122.” Reports can also be issued online via the police website. Anonymous information can be submitted to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.