D-Day 80: Time you can watch Red Arrows flypast for D-Day at Southsea Common in Portsmouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
As previously reported, Portsmouth will be at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common on June 5 - one in the daytime and one in the evening.
The daytime event will feature famous faces, feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra. It will also feature a flypast from the Red Arrows. According to notices issued by the Kings Harbour Master (KHM) , it will lake place at approximately 12.30pm.
A flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) was due to take place at about 11am, but this is no longer expected to take place in the wake of the Spitfire crash which killed RAF pilot Squadron Leader Mark Long.
While the major June 5 events on Southsea Common will only be accessible to ticket holders, the Red Arrows should be visible from outside the barricaded area. There will also be a six-gun salute in the harbour at the same time.
