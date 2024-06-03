D-Day 80: Time you can watch Red Arrows flypast for D-Day at Southsea Common in Portsmouth

By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 10:22 BST
The Red Arrows will be taking to our skies as the city marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day - here is how you can watch.

As previously reported, Portsmouth will be at the centre of the UK’s D-Day commemorations with two huge ticketed events taking place on Southsea Common on June 5 - one in the daytime and one in the evening.

The Red Arrows flypast

The daytime event will feature famous faces, feature powerful testimonies from military personnel and D-Day veterans as well as musical performances by a military orchestra. It will also feature a flypast from the Red Arrows. According to notices issued by the Kings Harbour Master (KHM) , it will lake place at approximately 12.30pm.

A flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) was due to take place at about 11am, but this is no longer expected to take place in the wake of the Spitfire crash which killed RAF pilot Squadron Leader Mark Long.

While the major June 5 events on Southsea Common will only be accessible to ticket holders, the Red Arrows should be visible from outside the barricaded area. There will also be a six-gun salute in the harbour at the same time.

The evening event will also feature a spectacular light show in the event as a highlight of the commemorations.

