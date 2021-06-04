Police officers were called to the southbound carriageway at around 3.30pm following calls from concerned motorists near the Park and Ride terminal.

Officers have since warned about the dangers – and illegality – of walking on a motorway.

Posting on Facebook, Portsmouth police said: ‘Officers attended and ensured that the group involved were safely transported away from the carriageway.

It is against the law to walk along a motorway or slip road

‘Thankfully, no-one was hurt on this occasion, however this could have very easily been a much different story.

‘We would like to remind all of our residents how dangerous it is to walk on motorways or slip roads and ask you to consider your own safety and the safety of those around you – do not do it.

‘Aside from this, it is also illegal for pedestrians to be on motorways or slip roads unless there is an emergency.’

For non-emergencies, people can contact Hampshire Constabulary by calling 101.

