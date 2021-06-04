Abdelrahman Adam, 18, denied attacking the woman in Turner Road, Buckland, after 12.30am on September 20.

But today jurors through saw his ‘pack of lies’ even after he deployed his ‘ludicrous’ defence that she instigated sex and consented.

Adam’s four-day trial heard how he followed the unsuspecting complete stranger on an e-scooter ridden by him and a friend.

CCTV shown at the trial of Abdelrahman Adam, 18, who raped a 19-year-old woman on September 20 in Turner Road, Buckland, in 2020. Image shows Adam and friend in Kingston Road, passing junction with Buckland Place. Picture: CPS Wessex

When she was alone near Ark Dickens Primary School he threatened her with a knife, although none was seen, and pulled her shorts and underwear down.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of sentencing next month.

The attack was one of three stranger rapes in the city last summer that sent shockwaves through Portsmouth.

During the trial the victim, who cannot be named, said the attack and court process was ‘harrowing’.

Speaking in her police-recorded interview the day after the attack, she said: ‘He pushed me into a corner and he said he had a knife and to keep quiet and everything.

‘As soon as I said that I started crying. I said to him “don’t, please don’t hurt me”.

She added: ‘After that I can’t remember him saying anything but he then pushed me against the wall so I was facing the wall.

‘He pulled my shorts down from the back.’

She said he then raped her and added: ‘I was too scared to move in case he tried to hurt me or anything.’

Police tracked CCTV recordings of his movements as he returned to Stamshaw, where his brother lives, in the morning of the rape.

Prosecutor Martyn Booth said in court Adam’s defence was ‘ludicrous’. Asked by Mr Booth if it was ‘nonsense’ Adam said: ‘That’s incorrect.’

The court heard Adam is a Sudanese national who arrived in the UK in the back of a lorry having travelled to Libya at 14 and on to France and Italy before Britain.

He has no previous convictions but is now facing a lengthy jail term.

Adam, of Gathore Road, Wood Green in London, will be sentenced at the same court.

Get support

:: Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (Parcs) provides information and emotional support for anyone aged 18 or over. The women’s helpline is (023) 9266 9511 and the men’s helpline is (023) 9266 9516. Lines are open Monday 1pm until 3pm, Wednesday and Friday 7pm until 10pm. There is an answer machine outside of these hours.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron