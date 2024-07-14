Youths throw rocks into gardens and damaging property in Horndean as police condemn disgusting behaviour
Youths have been causing problems and distressing the general public in Horndean. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in St Vincent Crescent, Merchistoun Road and Rodney Way.
The force added that they are receiving “reports that children are throwing stones/rocks into gardens and causing damage to property”. “The local school has been spoken too and I have been informed that letters will be going out to parents regarding some of these children’s behaviour,” they said.
“Not only is this having an impact financially on some of the local residents but there are concerns that somebody will get seriously injured. The communities of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight play a key role in helping us to prevent, detect crime and anti-social behaviour. Working together, we can make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a safer place to live and work.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240297469.