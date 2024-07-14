Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children have been mindlessly hurling rocks into gardens and damaging property in residential streets.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youths have been causing problems and distressing the general public in Horndean. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said there has been a rise in anti-social behaviour in St Vincent Crescent, Merchistoun Road and Rodney Way.

Google Street View

The force added that they are receiving “reports that children are throwing stones/rocks into gardens and causing damage to property”. “The local school has been spoken too and I have been informed that letters will be going out to parents regarding some of these children’s behaviour,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only is this having an impact financially on some of the local residents but there are concerns that somebody will get seriously injured. The communities of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight play a key role in helping us to prevent, detect crime and anti-social behaviour. Working together, we can make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a safer place to live and work.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240297469.