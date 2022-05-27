Oxborrow, who police described as a ‘very dangerous human being’, will be behind bars for 13 and a half years.

The 33-year-old was found guilty, of committing a string of serious child sex offences between January 2005 and June 2012, and was subsequently convicted.

Children's entertainer and martial arts instructor Steven Oxborrow was described as a 'very dangerous human-being' by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He was previously found guilty at Southampton Crown Court on April 5.

This involved five counts of sexual activity with a child under 13, three counts of sexual activity with a child under 13, two counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one count of possession of indecent image of a child and one count of rape of a child under 13.

Jurors at Southampton Crown Court how the martial arts instructor and children’s entertainer had sexually abused three children on multiple occasions over a seven year period between January 2005 and June 2012.

This happened in the areas of Wootton and New Milton.

One of the victims came forward when they were 12 years old.

A concerned parent found messages of an inappropriate nature between the them and Oxborrow, of Wilverley Road, Wooton, on a family computer.

During the investigation, police uncovered a further victim who came forward after being sexually abused at the hands of Oxborrow.

Specialist officers located indecent images of children on his computer.

The jury heard at an earlier hearing how a third victim reported being sexually abused by Oxborrow when taking part in martial art classes.

He was arrested and charged as a result.

Oxborrow was sentenced yesterday to 13 and a half years in prison yesterday, and has to serve another year on licence.

He was made subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and was required to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

All three victims were granted Restraining Orders against Oxborrow for life, ensuring he cannot contact them.

Detective Constable Donna Kay from Hampshire Constabulary’s Amberstone Unit, said: ‘Firstly I would like to commend the bravery and courage of the three victims in reporting the abuse in the first instance, with each one showing maturity beyond their years and playing a vital role in securing justice.

‘They were just children when Steven Oxborrow decided to take away their innocence – with the victims fearful at the time of abuse of getting themselves, and a man that they liked and trusted, into trouble.

‘Oxborrow demonstrated that he was a very dangerous human-being in grooming his victims – and their parents – into a false sense of security as a supposed “respected" person within the community who would not cause anyone any harm.

‘As we now know, this can’t be further from the truth.

‘We hope that today’s sentencing can provide the victims with a sense of closure and comfort that he can no longer harm them.

‘Hampshire Constabulary are committed to supporting survivors of rape and sexual assault and we will do everything we can to identify offenders and put them in front of a court.’