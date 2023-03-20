Police received a report that three signs were spray-painted over at religious buildings in Droxford earlier this month. The incidents happened in the grounds of St Mary and All Saints Church in The Square on March 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been increasing their presence in the area in response, as it is not the first time this has happened. A police spokeswoman said: ‘Two previous incidents where signs had been damaged or removed had been reported to us in the past year.

The church signs have been vandalised on three occasions. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Following the report, a patrol was carried out at the church grounds, and the church was given advice on crime prevention and reporting. Further patrols will be conducted at this location.’