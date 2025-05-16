Large haul of illegal cigarettes seized after police chase fleeing man and arrest him in Gosport

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 14:10 BST
Police seized a large haul of illegal cigarettes after arresting a fleeing man who was selling them in the street.

Officers confiscated the illicit goods after a male was reported to be flogging them in Minnett Road, Gosport - carrying the items in a backpack. When emergency personnel tried to approach him, he tried to flee the scene on foot.

The man was caught near Church Path at 11.30am last Wednesday (May 14). He was detained on suspicion of of taking steps to fraudulently evade any duty. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said 255 packs of cigarettes and 62 tobacco pouches were seized.

Police seized a large haul of illegal cigarettes in Gosport after a man was reported to be selling them out of a backpack.placeholder image
Police seized a large haul of illegal cigarettes in Gosport after a man was reported to be selling them out of a backpack. | Gosport Police

“Police seized a quantity of suspected illegal cigarettes and tobaccos pouches from a rucksack, and seized further products of this kind when searching a vehicle connected to the man,” he added. “The man, aged 30, has since been bailed until 14 August pending further enquiries.”

This arrest prompted officers to support Trading Standards operation on Gosport High Street aimed at cracking down on illicit tobacco and vape products. A number of items being seized from a shop.

Police supporting a Trading Standards investigation in Gosport, where one man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possessing criminal property.placeholder image
Police supporting a Trading Standards investigation in Gosport, where one man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possessing criminal property. | Gosport

The police spokesman added: “During this time, officers located a person of interest in a vehicle on Coates Road, Gosport. A search of this vehicle led to police seizing thousands of pounds in cash. A man, also aged 30, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering and possessing criminal property at around 11am. He has been bailed until 15 August while enquiries continue.”

Many residents took to Facebook to ask Gosport Police why this was a priority for the force. A statement in response said: “The people running business like this are often very organised and working gangs. They make huge amounts of money out of our communities that go nowhere near the businesses, and doesn't contribute to your community.

“In businesses like this, people are frequently forced to work in conditions that aren't appropriate or under threat, with Modern Day slavery being a real risk to people. Businesses like this take away from the businesses that work so hard to bring our town back to life again and we wont stand for it.”

