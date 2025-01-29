Teenager jailed after stabbing boy in chest in Portsmouth city centre

A teenager has been jailed for more than two years after stabbing a youth in the chest in the city centre.

Police in Commercial Road after boy suffers a stab wound to chest | Stu Vaizey

A 16-year-old boy from Leicestershire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was locked away for two years and four months at a young offenders’ institution during a sentence hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court.

As reported, police were called at 5.24pm on Saturday January 25 after the victim, 16, was found on Commercial Road with a stab wound to his chest. It was reported the incident had taken place a short time earlier on Arundel Street. Specialist officers were deployed to the area to ensure the safety of members of the public before carrying out frantic searches in the area.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment with police previously saying his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He was reported to be recovering well.

The defendant had previously denied two charges of attempted murder having also been charged with four counts of possessing a blade in public and a count of wounding with intent. He later admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article - which he has now been sentenced for.

As well as being jailed for the savage attack, the defendant was also handed a 10-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

A 16-year-old boy from Portsmouth arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder was previously released with no further action - as were others in the case. These include a 17-year-old boy from Gosport, two 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man, all from Portsmouth, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.