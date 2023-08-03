The “dedicated and popular student” was studying an ESOL course, English for Speakers of Other Languages at the Highbury Campus, City of Portsmouth College.

His body was discovered at Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, at 11pm on July 29 and his death is now the subject of a murder investigation by Hampshire Police.

Police pictured searching the scene of a murder in the Guildhall area of Portsmouth, Hampshire, UK. Saturday 29th July 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Katy Quinn, principal and CEO at City of Portsmouth College, said: “It’s devastating that such a young life should end in this way and our hearts go out to his family and friends.

“News of the tragedy has had a profound impact on his classmates and tutors across the College. As a result, additional counselling and support is available to anyone who needs it.”

Tributes from Aimen Ahmed’s foster family said they were “privileged” to know him and his “huge infectious smile”.