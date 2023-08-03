Aimen Ahmed, 18, was found dead by police on the steps of Guildhall Square on Saturday, July 29. His foster family said they were “privileged” to know him and his “huge infectious smile”.

In a tribute shared through Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, they said: “Aimen was such a kind, beautiful and innocent soul whose huge infectious smile melted your heart and made you laugh. He was a boy with dreams and quiet determination, who worked hard at college and wanted to achieve something with his life.

The foster family of Aimen Ahmed, of Horndean, have paid tribute to him after he was stabbed to death on the steps of Guildhall Square on Saturday, July 29. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sam Stephenson.

“His tragic death is unjust and incomprehensible and he will be sadly missed by all those that were privileged to have been part of his short life.” Police maintained a heavy presence in the city centre over the weekend as they investigated what happened to Aimen.

A 23-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday (July 31). He currently remains in police custody after a Warrant of Further Detention was issued.

This is the second declaration to keep the male in custody, with a previous warrant being passed by Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 1). As previously reported in The News, Aimen was treated by police and paramedics after being stabbed by a stranger at roughly 11pm.

He died a short while later. Three teenagers, aged 15, 16, and 17, were initially detained, but were released without charge and face no further action.

Police in Guildhall Square over the weekend. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Chief Inspector Paul Markham, who oversees policing in the city, previously said: “This is a shocking incident for our local communities where a teenage boy has died in the city centre on one of the busiest nights of the week.

"We understand the impact this will have had on the boy’s family, friends, and the local community. Additional patrols are planned around Guildhall Walk over the coming days and weekend.

"We regularly make proactive efforts to target knife carriers and remove weapons from the streets of the city. This work is ongoing, and we hope that anyone thinking of carrying a knife recognises that there are serious consequences both for themselves and others when they make that decision to pick up a weapon.”