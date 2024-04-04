Clanfield dispersal order successful with police not using anti-social behaviour powers over Easter holidays
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary implemented the order in the Clanfield area from March 31 to April 1. This covered streets including Green Lane, Redwing Road, Drift Road, New Road and other streets.
Dispersal order powers, under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, allows officers to make individuals or groups move on from a specific area and not return during the order. Failure to comply can result in an arrest.
The tactic is often used by the force to crack down on anti-social behaviour, and was particular used last summer along Portsmouth seafront and across the county. An East Hants Police sergeant reported on Facebook at the time: “I would like to urge all parents to consider if they are aware of where their children are and what they are up to on this bank holiday weekend.
“I will be directing my team to robustly enforce this dispersal order and am asking for the support of parents and guardians to ensure a safe and enjoyable Easter break for everyone.” A police spokesman confirmed to The News that these powers did not have to be used once during the Easter break.