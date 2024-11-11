Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More concerns have been raised about management at The Afters nightclub in Portsmouth after a reveller was punched, leaving him unconscious and bleeding on the pavement.

It means Portsmouth City Council will once again review the premises licence for the Guildhall Walk club following the attack in October.

The council’s licensing sub-committee will assess a licence review requested by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police. The nightclub, which had its premises licence revoked in September, is currently operating under appeal at the magistrates’ court.

Despite the revocation, the venue has stayed open and police have now raised further concerns after a recent violent incident outside the club.

On October 12, at 2.13am, a person attempting to enter the club allegedly punched another person in the face. According to police reports, the manager escorted the suspect inside the entrance area to check if they had previously been allowed in, but ultimately refused them entry. However, the suspect was allowed to stay in the cordoned smoking area outside.

Police say this breached a condition in the venue’s licence, which prohibits entry past 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The review states, that while speaking with the victim in the smoking area “the suspect then punched the victim in the face”.

“This punch has been with such force that the victim has been knocked unconscious; this has caused him to fall to the floor. As the victim has had no control over his fall his head has hit the concrete floor causing a cut to his head. This bled quite heavily and there were pools of blood on the pavement.

“Had the suspect and the two males been refused entry as per the condition, this incident would have been avoided. Had the manager and designated premises supervisor enforced the conditions, then this incident would have been avoided.”

Police further highlighted that the venue had its licence revoked and within the decision notice, the sub-committee noted after-hours entry as an area of concern.

“This pattern of behaviour has continued and since this review there is evidence of entry to the premises after 2am on 36 occasions,” the police statement added.

In response, the venue’s legal representatives argue that the smoking area is not part of the licensed premises and assert that the licence holder has not seen any evidence to support the claim that there have been 36 late entries since September.