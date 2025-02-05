WATCH: Convoy of police in busy Portsmouth street after suspected stabbing

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 13:54 BST
A large convoy of police and ambulances are currently in North End after a serious incident.

Several police vehicles are on scene in Kingston Road, by Papa Johns Pizza and the Blue Anchor, after reports of two people being stabbed in the street.

Two ambulances are also currently at the location with a crime scene set up by police. Officers are standing guard.

A social media video is circling showing the suspected incident in the busy street this lunchtime.

Police have been contacted for more details.

