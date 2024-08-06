Cosham man due in court on fraud, burglary and drug possession after woman's bank card stolen
Lee White, 43, of Hawthorn Crescent, is due in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today after a report was made to the police. A 57-year-old female contacted the police last Friday (August 2) and said £500 had been taken from her bank account by someone using a cash machine in Cosham.
Police said the card went missing from her address in Magdala Road, with someone breaking into the house the following day, with £30 in cash going missing.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added that subsequent enquiries resulted in an arrest on Sunday (August 4) in Hawthorn Crescent.
White has been charged with fraud by false representation, theft, burglary, and possession of cocaine. He has been remanded in police custody before his court appearance.