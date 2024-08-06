A man has been charged with fraud by false representation and other offences after a woman reported her bank card was stolen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee White, 43, of Hawthorn Crescent, is due in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today after a report was made to the police. A 57-year-old female contacted the police last Friday (August 2) and said £500 had been taken from her bank account by someone using a cash machine in Cosham.

Lee White, 43, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham has been charged with numerous offences after a woman reported that her bank card was stolen. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Police said the card went missing from her address in Magdala Road, with someone breaking into the house the following day, with £30 in cash going missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added that subsequent enquiries resulted in an arrest on Sunday (August 4) in Hawthorn Crescent.

White has been charged with fraud by false representation, theft, burglary, and possession of cocaine. He has been remanded in police custody before his court appearance.