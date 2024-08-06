Cosham man due in court on fraud, burglary and drug possession after woman's bank card stolen

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been charged with fraud by false representation and other offences after a woman reported her bank card was stolen.

Lee White, 43, of Hawthorn Crescent, is due in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today after a report was made to the police. A 57-year-old female contacted the police last Friday (August 2) and said £500 had been taken from her bank account by someone using a cash machine in Cosham.

Lee White, 43, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham has been charged with numerous offences after a woman reported that her bank card was stolen. Picture: Chris MoorhouseLee White, 43, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham has been charged with numerous offences after a woman reported that her bank card was stolen. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Lee White, 43, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham has been charged with numerous offences after a woman reported that her bank card was stolen. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Police said the card went missing from her address in Magdala Road, with someone breaking into the house the following day, with £30 in cash going missing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary added that subsequent enquiries resulted in an arrest on Sunday (August 4) in Hawthorn Crescent.

White has been charged with fraud by false representation, theft, burglary, and possession of cocaine. He has been remanded in police custody before his court appearance.

Related topics:PoliceHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice