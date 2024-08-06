Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burglars have broken into a church community centre and damaged the property.

Thugs have made their way into The Pallant Centre in Havant - run by St Faith’s Church - on more than on occasion. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the first incident was reported on July 18 in the early hours between 12.15am and 2.15am.

The Pallant Centre in Havant - a church community centre - has been damaged by burglars on numerous occasions. | Google Street View

The force added that cash, a laptop and a stereo were stolen from the scene, with individuals “causing damage to the building in the process”. A man was also reported to have broken in on July 23 at 10.50pm, causing further vandalism. Police said nothing was stolen and the man left shortly afterwards.

Police said “two men were reported to have broken in to the building overnight”, causing “further damages and stealing alcohol”. Officers are urging anyone who witnessed these incidents or has video footage of them to get in touch. “We have increased patrols in the area and are conducting enquiries, such as reviewing CCTV footage, however we are appealing for anyone who witnessed anyone behaving suspiciously in the area at these times, to please report this to us,” they said. “We are also asking anyone with doorbell/dash camera footage from the area at the time to contact us.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240298106. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.