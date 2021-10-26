The violent assault took place at the Red Lion car park, in London Road, Cosham, at 5.43pm on Monday, and a 27-year-old man from Portsmouth suffered injuries to the chest and abdomen.

He is a footballer who plays for Moneyfields, and the club has postponed two fixtures – a Wessex League Premier Division fixture at home to Hamble tonight and tomorrow’s Hampshire Premier League Senior Division game between Moneyfields Reserves and Colden Common.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a serious yet stable condition.

Pictured: The Red Lion pub in Cosham where a man was stabbed at the venue's car park. Photo: Tom Cotterill

Detectives have arrested a 34-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of attempted murder.

It’s thought that a wake was taking place in the pub at the time.

Now residents living opposite the pub have told of their horror at the news of the attempted murder probe.

Andrew Chadwick, lives in Stuart Court, Regal Close, Cosham, and witnessed a fight in the street minutes before the stabbing.

The 55-year-old described seeing a pair of women fighting in the middle of London Road before being separated, at about 5.30pm.

Then, minutes later, shortly after 5.40pm, Mr Chadwick described seeing police officers arriving at the scene.

He said: ‘I was just about to have my tea when I saw these women having a go at each other.

‘They were in the middle of the road shouting. There were then some fisticuffs and some blokes pulled them away.

‘Then about 10 minutes later the police cars all arrived.’

He added he did not see the alleged stabbing but said he had been shocked by news of the violent attack.

‘It’s definitely worrying,’ he said. ‘That sort of thing has never happened here before while I’ve been living here.’

Another neighbour – a 60-year-old man who asked not to be named – added: ‘It’s frightening and scary.’

Detectives are still questioning the 34-year-old suspect, who remains in custody.

Hampshire police added that a second victim, a 39-year-old from Portsmouth, suffered minor injuries to his back and face. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Portsmouth North Inspector Jon Tilbury said: ‘We appreciate that members of the public will be concerned to hear about this incident, however I’d like to reassure you that all parties involved are believed to be known to each other and this was not a random attack.

‘We will be in the area today conducting patrols so please do come and approach us if you have any questions or concerns.’

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything that may assist our enquiries.

Officers are keen for anyone who may have been driving past with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44210428831 or go online and submit information via the following form: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

