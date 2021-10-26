Moneyfields FC postpone two midweek games after a ‘serious incident’ involving one of their players.

-

Tonight’s Wessex League Premier Division fixture at home to Hamble Club has been called off, as well as tomorrow’s Hampshire Premier League Senior Division game between Moneyfields Reserves and Colden Common.

‘On Monday evening we were made aware of a serious incident involving one of our players,’ said a Moneys statement.

‘Given the severity of the incident as a club we’ve made a request to the Wessex Football League and to the Hampshire Premier Football League for our games over the next 48 hours to be postponed.

‘Our thoughts go out to our player and to his family at this difficult time.