The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act has now received Royal Assent – resulting in the introduction of Harper’s Law and the Police Covenant.

It also doubles the maximum jail term from 12 months to two years for those who assault police or other emergency workers.

Zoe Wakefield, Hampshire Police Federation chair

Federation chair Zoë Wakefield said: ‘The Police and Crime Bill receiving Royal Assent is very positive news for police officers. But the increase in sentencing for assaulting an emergency worker will only have an impact if the courts actually use it.

‘There are far too many cases of offenders receiving non-custodial sentences or prosecutions being dropped.

‘The courts need to send a strong message to those who assault police officers that it is not acceptable and they will face a custodial sentence.

‘Last year, 20 Hampshire police officers were assaulted on five or more occasions. The physical injuries heal but the psychological injury is having a significant impact.’

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act includes Harper’s Law, meaning anyone convicted of killing a police officer or other emergency worker while committing a crime will receive a life sentence. This concludes a long campaign by PC Andrew Harper’s widow Lissie.

Meanwhile the Police Covenant, which aims to provide long-term support and protection for the police family, has also been enshrined in law.