Officers were called to St Johns Square, Gosport, after a report of a man being assaulted at 5am on Tuesday, May 17.

The man, in his 20s, had suffered head and facial injuries as a result of the attack and it’s alleged that a Samsung mobile phone was stolen, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Now Stanley Lambie, an 18-year-old of Warsash Road in Fareham, and Aiden West, a 22-year-old of St John’s Square in Gosport, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

Stanley Lambie was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

The police spokesman said: ‘They have been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.’