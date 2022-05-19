Hampshire police charge two men from Fareham and Gosport over assault in Gosport that left man with head and facial injuries

POLICE have charged two men from Gosport and Fareham over an alleged serious assault and robbery in Gosport.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 9:51 am
Updated Thursday, 19th May 2022, 10:03 am

Officers were called to St Johns Square, Gosport, after a report of a man being assaulted at 5am on Tuesday, May 17.

The man, in his 20s, had suffered head and facial injuries as a result of the attack and it’s alleged that a Samsung mobile phone was stolen, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Read More

Read More
Southsea fire crew called to garden bonfire reported as suspected lightning stri...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Now Stanley Lambie, an 18-year-old of Warsash Road in Fareham, and Aiden West, a 22-year-old of St John’s Square in Gosport, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.

Stanley Lambie was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

The police spokesman said: ‘They have been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.’

Anyone who witnesses a crime should call police on 999 or report online at hampshire.police.uk.