Officers were called to St Johns Square, Gosport, after a report of a man being assaulted at 5am on Tuesday, May 17.
The man, in his 20s, had suffered head and facial injuries as a result of the attack and it’s alleged that a Samsung mobile phone was stolen, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
Now Stanley Lambie, an 18-year-old of Warsash Road in Fareham, and Aiden West, a 22-year-old of St John’s Square in Gosport, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery.
Stanley Lambie was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
The police spokesman said: ‘They have been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.’
Anyone who witnesses a crime should call police on 999 or report online at hampshire.police.uk.