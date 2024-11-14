Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An incident in Fareham has caused a trail of destruction after a car ended up on the wrong side of a carriageway hitting a wall and road signs.

A crash on The Avenue in Fareham has led to a 200 metre "trail of destruction" as emergency services attend in the middle of the night. | Google Maps

The incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday, November 13 with emergency services attending The Avenue in Fareham near the junction of Highland Road. A car had gone onto the wrong side of the carriageway and collided with lamp posts, road signs, and telephone lines before coming to a stop around 200 metres on.

Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended to help with the incident with the driver taken to hospital after suffering injuries, the extent of which is not yet known. A member of the fire service confirmed there was only one car involved and it left a “trail of destruction” and caused “massive” damage to a wall.

The police have been approached for a comment on the incident and we will provide an update as soon as there is one.