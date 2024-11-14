Crash in Fareham leaves 200 metre "trail of destruction" as emergency services attend in early hours of the morning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident occurred around midnight on Wednesday, November 13 with emergency services attending The Avenue in Fareham near the junction of Highland Road. A car had gone onto the wrong side of the carriageway and collided with lamp posts, road signs, and telephone lines before coming to a stop around 200 metres on.
Police, ambulance and fire crews all attended to help with the incident with the driver taken to hospital after suffering injuries, the extent of which is not yet known. A member of the fire service confirmed there was only one car involved and it left a “trail of destruction” and caused “massive” damage to a wall.
The car was travelling from the direction of Titchfield when it lost control and went on to the wrong side of the carriageway. A member of the fire service confirmed that there was fortunately no cars coming the other way at the time.
The police have been approached for a comment on the incident and we will provide an update as soon as there is one.