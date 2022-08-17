Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones was responding following updated College of Policing guidance for tackling violence against women and girls.

The guidance spells out that officers who commit violence towards women and girls should expect to be sacked and barred from re-joining the police.

Chief officers and legally qualified chairs will assess the seriousness of officers’ actions and the impact on public confidence in policing when making dismissal decisions.

Commissioner Jones: ‘I really welcome this updated guidance. This is a step in the right direction in terms of improving trust in policing. The public has a right to have absolute confidence in police officers. Where there are examples of officers not meeting the required standard they should be exited from their roles as promptly as possible.

‘Working with legally qualified chairs on misconduct processes, police and crime commissioners have a duty to ensure those in policing are fit to serve the people that we represent.

‘It is vital this guidance is followed to ensure that any officer who jeopardises trust in policing is dealt with firmly, fairly and openly.

‘Transparency and efficiency in misconduct processes are key.’

She added: ‘However, in my role as national Victims lead for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, my concerns remain on the length of time it takes for some of these cases to come to fruition.