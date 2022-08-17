Crime commissioner welcomes ‘tougher sanctions for officers’ to improve trust in policing
THE county’s crime commissioner has welcomed ‘tougher sanctions for officers’ to improve trust in policing.
Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones was responding following updated College of Policing guidance for tackling violence against women and girls.
The guidance spells out that officers who commit violence towards women and girls should expect to be sacked and barred from re-joining the police.
Chief officers and legally qualified chairs will assess the seriousness of officers’ actions and the impact on public confidence in policing when making dismissal decisions.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth man found fatally wounded in Edinburgh is named as Wayne Elliott, 53
-
2
Portsmouth Traffic: M27 between junctions 11 and 12 closed throughout August amid footbridge repairs with A27 diversion in place
-
3
Southsea seafront incident: Police update after man found 'unresponsive'
-
4
Police update over alleged violent gang rape of woman at address in Portsmouth
-
5
Red Arrows: Exact time famous RAF jets will fly over Hampshire this week including Odiham, Alton, Bordon and Petersfield
Commissioner Jones: ‘I really welcome this updated guidance. This is a step in the right direction in terms of improving trust in policing. The public has a right to have absolute confidence in police officers. Where there are examples of officers not meeting the required standard they should be exited from their roles as promptly as possible.
‘Working with legally qualified chairs on misconduct processes, police and crime commissioners have a duty to ensure those in policing are fit to serve the people that we represent.
‘It is vital this guidance is followed to ensure that any officer who jeopardises trust in policing is dealt with firmly, fairly and openly.
‘Transparency and efficiency in misconduct processes are key.’
She added: ‘However, in my role as national Victims lead for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, my concerns remain on the length of time it takes for some of these cases to come to fruition.
‘These need to be prioritised in order for police officers who are not fit to serve the public are removed from their roles quicker, allowing victims to get the swift justice they deserve.’