Crimestoppers is offering £1,000 for anonymous information which would help to locate Trevor McCurdy, 69.

Havant pensioner Trevor McCurdy, 69, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court. Crimestoppers are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest or charge. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

He failed to turn up to Portsmouth Crown Court on several occasions, and was on trial for alleged sexual offences against two girls – spanning two eras.

As previously reported in The News, McCurdy faces five charges of sexual assault of a girl under 13, between 2020 and 2021.

He is also on trial for five counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16 between 1988-90.

McCurdy denied the charges.

The reward is given for information that leads to McCurdy being arrested or charged.

Hampshire police said McCurdy has connections to Chichester, is approximately six foot tall, is of a medium build, and has grey hair.

They add that he has a grey moustache and beard, which he may have shaven off, and is known to wear dark rimmed glasses, a flat cap, and is likely to be wearing casual clothes.

Police said he has a tattoo that says ‘Mum and Dad’ in a Swallow on his right forearm, and a horse’s head on his left forearm.

For the information to qualify for the reward, it has to be passed directly onto Crimestoppers and not Hampshire Constabulary.