Locals living in Nessus Street, Buckland, have been subjected to ordeals from ‘untouchable’ youths who have made residents’ lives a misery as they endure routine criminal damage, brazen intimidation, shouting and drug taking.

With more than 100 incidents reported to police during the last year, the force took action to stamp out the antics by slapping a dispersal order on the location on Monday, April 26 for four days.

Youths gathering in Nessus Street, Buckland,

The authority said the order did not need to be enacted as there were no reported issues as they continue to monitor the situation. ‘Our neighbourhood teams are continuing to work alongside the community on issues with anti-social behaviour in and around Nessus Street,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘Officers have been carrying out increased patrols in the area and attended Nessus Street on April 30 to conduct a beat surgery with local residents in order to speak to them about their concerns and reassure them about what we’re doing to tackle these issues.

‘Officers on patrol over the weekend (of May 1-2) didn’t encounter any instances of anti-social behaviour. The section 35 dispersal order, which was in place until April 30, was not utilised.’

Residents have welcomed the reduction in criminality and hostility brought to the area by the police’s action but remain on tenterhooks – with one local reporting being ambushed by the gang on Saturday May 1.

Police on patrol in and around Nessus Street after a dispersal order was made

‘We had the police surgery and it went well but things turned for the worst when my neighbour and myself were intimidated when we were circled by these idiots,’ they said. ‘It wasn't good.

‘All of this has been reported. It's like I said to the police and council…(the youths) would see this as a challenge to their ownership of this complex. They showed their cards.

‘I have no idea what they had in mind, all I know is that it was of a threatening nature. It’s been relatively quiet but things are never far away and can change rather quickly.’

Police insisted they would keep up the fight amid fears the destructive behaviour will return when things have quietened down.

Sgt James Cole said: ‘We will continue to review and follow up every report that comes into us regarding anti-social behaviour in the vicinity of Nessus Street.

‘Having spoken to residents, we fully understand the impact that anti-social behaviour such as this can have on people’s lives and we would like to reassure our communities that we take all reports of this nature very seriously. We will continue to do everything we can to address these issues for our residents.

‘We would urge people to keep reporting incidents into us when they happen. Our officers will be out and about patrolling the area so do come and speak to them if you have any concerns.’

