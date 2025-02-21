A curly blond-haired teenager caused outrage when he was spotted walking through Gosport town centre exposing himself to members of the public.

Police attended

The deviant was seen exposing himself whilst making his way up and down Bemisters Lane between 9.45am and 9.55am on Monday 17 February.

Police said: “At this time, this remains an isolated incident with no similar reports in the area being made to police.”

The pervert is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall and slim with very fair blond hair, which was short on the sides but long and curly on top. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Police added: “Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries in the area this week and are also appealing for witnesses to make contact with us.

“Did you see anything? Have you seen this individual in the area? Do you know him, or have any information about him?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250072910. You can also submit information here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org