Cyclist, 44, killed after crash involving BMW in Havant, police confirm

A CYCLIST was killed after a crash involving a BMW in Havant on Sunday, police have confirmed.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:38 pm

The 44-year-old cyclist, travelling on a blue mountain bike, died after the collision on Petersfield Road involving a white BMW at 2.15pm.

Despite the efforts of passers-by and emergency services the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More

Read More
Hampshire crime commissioner Donna Jones launches review into secret police disc...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police cordon off part of Petersfield Road in Havant, opposite the HSDC campus, after a crash where a cyclist died.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sgt Paul Stenton, said: ‘Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone with any information.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see a blue pedal cycle or a white BMW in the run up to the collision or maybe you have dash-cam footage?’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44220110846 or Operation Grant.

SEE ALSO: Man remanded over burglary

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers online or by calling anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise