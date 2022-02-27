Cyclist, 92, fighting for his life after a 'serious collision' in Totton
A 92-year-old cyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a ‘serious collision’ in Hampshire.
Emergency services rushed to Ringwood Road, Totton, near the junction with Graddidge Way, at around 3pm yesterday following the incident.
Police have said that there were reports a cyclist had come off their bike.
The cyclist, a 92-year-old man, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for officers to examine the scene.
PS Spencer Wragg said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses to this collision, and would specifically like to speak to anyone who stopped at the scene as we believe they have important information that can assist our enquiries.
‘We are also making enquiries to track down the vehicle involved and would ask the driver to get in touch with us as well.
‘If you have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the collision we would also be grateful to hear from you.’
Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220079602.