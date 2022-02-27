Cyclist, 92, fighting for his life after a 'serious collision' in Totton

A 92-year-old cyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after a ‘serious collision’ in Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 9:57 am

Emergency services rushed to Ringwood Road, Totton, near the junction with Graddidge Way, at around 3pm yesterday following the incident.

Police have said that there were reports a cyclist had come off their bike.

Read More

Read More
Body found in search for missing 67-year-old Christine Bridson in Hampshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police closed the road following the collision. Picture: John Devlin

The cyclist, a 92-year-old man, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for officers to examine the scene.

SEE ALSO: Police find Josette Gigon-Turner, 80, who had gone missing from Hayling Island

PS Spencer Wragg said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses to this collision, and would specifically like to speak to anyone who stopped at the scene as we believe they have important information that can assist our enquiries.

‘We are also making enquiries to track down the vehicle involved and would ask the driver to get in touch with us as well.

‘If you have dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the collision we would also be grateful to hear from you.’

Please contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220079602.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.