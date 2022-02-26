Police find Josette Gigon-Turner, 80, who had gone missing from Hayling Island
AN elderly woman who went missing from Hayling Island has been found.
Josette Gigon-Turner, 80, was last seen at 1pm in Mark Anthony Court.
Police believed she is on foot in the Hayling Island area.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and are now asking the public to help us find her.’
Josette has now been found, police have announced.
