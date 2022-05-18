Cyclist found on the side of road dies despite efforts to save him

Paramedics battled to save the man’s life before calling police following the incident on Monday around 1pm in West Sussex.

A Sussex Police statement said: ‘At 1.05pm officers responded to a call from the ambulance service about a cyclist laying on the side of the road.

‘Paramedics performed CPR on the cyclist, but unfortunately he was pronounced dead at the scene.’

Americas Way in Haywards Heath, where the incident took place, was closed for around two hours while emergency services attended the scene.

Sgt Kieran McDonald said: ‘Sadly a local man who was a keen cyclist died at the scene despite the best efforts of local members of the public and emergency services that were in attendance.

‘Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.’