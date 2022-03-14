Fareham police reopen Longfield Road after motorcyclist suffers 'serious injuries' in two-vehicle crash
A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered serious injuries during a collision with a car on a busy Fareham road.
Officers were called to the collision between a motorbike and a car in Longfield Avenue, off Newgate Lane at around 2.50pm this afternoon.
The incident saw the road closed in both directions between the junctions with St Michael's Grove and Fort Fareham Road for more than an hour, before reopening at 3.45pm.
Read More
The motorcyclist suffered ‘serious injuries’ and was reportedly taken to Southampton General Hospital, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
In a social media message to road users, a spokesman from the force said: ‘Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident.’
No arrests have been made at this time.