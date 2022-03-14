Officers were called to the collision between a motorbike and a car in Longfield Avenue, off Newgate Lane at around 2.50pm this afternoon.

The incident saw the road closed in both directions between the junctions with St Michael's Grove and Fort Fareham Road for more than an hour, before reopening at 3.45pm.

Police have closed a busy road in Fareham due to a 'serious' collision.

The motorcyclist suffered ‘serious injuries’ and was reportedly taken to Southampton General Hospital, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

In a social media message to road users, a spokesman from the force said: ‘Thank you for your patience while we dealt with this incident.’

No arrests have been made at this time.

