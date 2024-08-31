Cyclist struck by car which failed to stop as police hunt motorist in Southsea, Portsmouth

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 14:01 BST
Police are searching for a motorist after a cyclist was struck by a car in Southsea.

Officers rushed to the scene of the collision in Grove Road South on Wednesday (August 28) at 3.42pm. The cyclist, a 33-year-old man from Southsea, suffered minor injuries and required hospital treatment.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene. The back window of the vehicle was smashed during the collision. Did you see a vehicle being driven in the area with a smashed window?

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or was driving in the area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240369471. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.

