Cyclist struck by car which failed to stop as police hunt motorist in Southsea, Portsmouth
Officers rushed to the scene of the collision in Grove Road South on Wednesday (August 28) at 3.42pm. The cyclist, a 33-year-old man from Southsea, suffered minor injuries and required hospital treatment.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene. The back window of the vehicle was smashed during the collision. Did you see a vehicle being driven in the area with a smashed window?
“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or was driving in the area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle.”
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240369471. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.