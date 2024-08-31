Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving after a pedestrian was hospitalised following a collision.

Emergency services rushed to the M3 northbound between junctions 9 and 8 this morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were alerted at 6.20am about an incident involving a pedestrian and car.

A man has been arrested after a collision involving a pedestrian on the M3 near Winchester. | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

As previously reported in The News, the individual has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition. The carriageway between Winnall and Popham near Winchester remains shut while emergency personnel work at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said “a 37-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs”. “He is currently in police custody,” she added.

The police spokeswoman said: “Please avoid the area and take alternative routes. Diversions are in place but we would urge drivers to avoid the area if they can. We will update as soon as the road has been re-opened.

“If you saw what happened or have dashcam footage of the incident, please contact us online or on 101 quoting incident 44240373544.” Hampshire County Traffic and Travel said motorists are dealing with “heavy delays” in the area. The carriageway remains shut.