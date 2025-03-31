Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cyclist has sustained injuries after being involved in a hit and run.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 8.30pm and 9.20pm on March 22, a male cyclist was riding along Winter Road when he was involved in a collision with a small black car which failed to stop at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic

The police would like to speak to any witnesses and people with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.

If you have any information relevant to the police investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44250125975.