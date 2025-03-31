Cyclist sustains injuries after being involved in Southsea hit and run - appeal launched

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 10:07 BST
A cyclist has sustained injuries after being involved in a hit and run.

An appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage has been launched following a hit and run in Southsea.

Between 8.30pm and 9.20pm on March 22, a male cyclist was riding along Winter Road when he was involved in a collision with a small black car which failed to stop at the scene.

Traffic

The cyclist, aged in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and some damage was also caused to a parked car on the road.

The police would like to speak to any witnesses and people with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.

If you have any information relevant to the police investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44250125975.

