Cyclist sustains injuries after being involved in Southsea hit and run - appeal launched
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A cyclist has sustained injuries after being involved in a hit and run.
Between 8.30pm and 9.20pm on March 22, a male cyclist was riding along Winter Road when he was involved in a collision with a small black car which failed to stop at the scene.
The cyclist, aged in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and some damage was also caused to a parked car on the road.
The police would like to speak to any witnesses and people with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.
If you have any information relevant to the police investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44250125975.