Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a tree in Gosport this afternoon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his 30s from Gosport was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which took place just after 2pm on Ford Road on Sunday, March 30. Police are now calling for any witnesses to com forward to help with their investigation.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Gosport today. We were called at 2.05pm to a report that a motorcycle had collided with a tree on Fort Road. Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath. Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 0884 of March 30th.”

Information can also be submitted online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.