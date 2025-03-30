Fatal collision in Gosport as motorcyclist does after colliding with a tree - police appeal for witnesses
The man in his 30s from Gosport was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which took place just after 2pm on Ford Road on Sunday, March 30. Police are now calling for any witnesses to com forward to help with their investigation.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Gosport today. We were called at 2.05pm to a report that a motorcycle had collided with a tree on Fort Road. Sadly the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
“As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath. Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 0884 of March 30th.”
Information can also be submitted online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.