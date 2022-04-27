Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man, 80, was assaulted by a passing cyclist in Burgess Road, Southampton.

The pensioner was walking along the pavement near the junction with Sherwood Close, towards the pedestrian crossing leading to Southampton Common, at roughly 7pm on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The elderly man, 80, was attacked, pushed to the ground, and kicked while on the ground. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A cyclist passed very close to him at speed, with the elderly man exclaiming he should have been using the road.

The attacker promptly pushed the man to the ground and began kicking him while he was on the ground.

Leaving the victim with cuts and bruising, the cyclist fled the scene via Sherwood Close and Pointout Road.

The cyclist was male, his 30s, about 5ft 11in, white of medium build, and had strawberry blond/ginger hair in a ponytail, say police.

He wore a white T-shirt, had a backpack with bags on the handlebars of his bicycle.

A police spokesman said: ‘Do you have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident? Did you see what happened? Do you know who the cyclist is?

‘Please contact us on 101 or report online via our website, quoting reference number 44220161920.