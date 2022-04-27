Dennis Rudd disappeared yesterday afternoon at 2pm, leaving his home address on Moorings Way on a bicycle.
Police and Dennis’ family were concerned for his welfare, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary, but he has been located.
Officers carried out extensive enquiries to find him.
