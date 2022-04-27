Dennis Rudd disappeared yesterday afternoon at 2pm, leaving his home address on Moorings Way on a bicycle.

Police and Dennis’ family were concerned for his welfare, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary, but he has been located.

Police have found a missing 90-year-old man from Southsea, who disappeared yesterday. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Officers carried out extensive enquiries to find him.

