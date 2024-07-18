Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dad whose son murdered a man during a frenzied cocaine robbery told police it was “really hard” to hand him in, a court heard.

Levi Kent, 22, was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West, 18, when he was lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal.

The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.

Tommy West, of Fisgard Road, Gosport, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade. His half-brother Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade.

Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road, and Michael Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent, are also on trial, with each charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Peter West - the step-dad of Aiden West - handed his biological son Tommy West into police following Levi’s murder. During police interviews the dad said he was left in a “blur” when he got a call in TK Max in Fareham telling him Tommy West had killed someone.

The court heard how Peter West then arranged for his step-dad Figgins to pick him up in his car before they collected the West brothers near Gosport marina around 1.30pm on November 24. However, Tommy West was not delivered to Portsmouth’s Eastern police station until around 5pm as officers hunted the brothers. During that period a red coat, thought to have been worn by Tommy West during the killing, was removed and left at best friend Rowan Ballard’s house.

Under questioning from detectives, Peter West confessed it was “really hard to hand your son in”. But the father said of Aiden West: “I hate him. I have done for a long time.”

Peter West told officers how both he and “ashamed” Tommy West were in “shock” when the brothers were picked up in Figgins’ car. “I always made it clear to Tommy I didn’t want to hear about (the murder),” he told officers, as they set about taking the brothers into custody.

However, Tommy West insisted on saying his goodbyes to Mr Ballard, his step-sister and his dog en route before also getting a caramel coffee from McDonald’s, jurors heard. “Tommy just wanted to speak to his friends and say goodbye,” Peter West said.

He added: “I thought (the murder) was disgusting. I just wish I knew what actually happened as I wanted to know where to direct my anger.”

During the journey, Peter West also told officers how he and Aiden West had a row. “Aiden jumped out of the car in the middle of the road. He slammed the car door so hard. I shouted I never wanted to see him again,” the defendant said.

Peter West defended his actions saying he did not want the brothers to “get away” from police and highlighted how he took Tommy West to the police station and “tried to get Aiden into custody”.

But when asked to hand over his phone to police, Peter West declined amid fears of drug related content on his messages. A relative subsequently handed the phone in.

Other people in the case include the brothers’ mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, who has admitted two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has also admitted two counts of assisting an offender.

Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

