Police have launched a man hunt for Liam Ashton, who breached his bail condition after being charged with the violent assault of a woman in June.

The 29-year-old, of Corbishley Road, Bognor, was arrested and remanded, but released on conditional bail on July 24 and fitted with an electronic tag.

But Sussex Police said Ashton has since breached his bail conditions ‘multiple times’ and is now wanted for arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched a man hunt for Liam Ashton, who breached his bail condition after being charged with the violent assault of a woman in June. The 29-year-old of Corbishley Road, Bognor, has links to Hampshire, Sussex and London.

Ashton is described as being between 6ft 4ins and 6ft 7ins tall, white, of proportionate build and with short, brown hair and blue eyes. He also has many distinctive tattoos on his face, neck and arms.

It is understood he has ties to addresses in Hampshire, Sussex and London.

Detective Constable Jordan Holmes said: ‘Ashton is a dangerous individual charged with a serious criminal offence.

‘We understand he may be staying with various people around south east England and it should be made clear that, if these individuals are willingly harbouring Ashton in the knowledge that he is wanted, they will be subject to arrest for assisting an offender and will be investigated as such.

‘Anybody who sees Ashton, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him, but to contact their local police force on 101.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron